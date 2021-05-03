Monday, May 3, 2021 – Veteran gospel singer, James Muhia, who is popularly known as Moji Short Baba, is officially off the market.

The former member of the Kelele Takatifu group exchanged vows with the love of his life, Nyawira Gachugi, over the weekend in a colorful ceremony attended by only family and close friends.

The wedding comes a few weeks after he proposed to the beauty and went on to hold a traditional wedding.

The newlyweds shared a few photos from the wedding on Instagram and made it official that they are now husband and wife.

Moji also gushed at his wife stating that he is happy to have found the love of his life.

“Been waiting to use this verse for along time, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22” @nyawiragachugi I am glad I found you! And I can’t wait to see what God has in-store for us!❤️#MygoodNyamu#mtunamtuwake#2021NIYETU,” wrote Moji Short Baba.

On her part, Nyawira wrote:

“🥳1.05.2021🥳The girl became a Mrs. Forever begun. 📸@orionstudiosafrica. Happy happy happy. #BlessedLittleGirl#MsUnderstood,” she wrote.

Check out the lovely photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST