Saturday, May 29, 2021 – A gangster from Kawangware who has been on police radar for some time after engaging in violent robberies has finally been ‘sanitized’.

The young man identified as Ochieng raided a Mpesa shop last month with his fellow gangsters and killed the attendant.

In the same month, he killed a 15-year-old Burundian boy.

The wanted gangster went into hiding after police started pursuing him but his proverbial forty days reached on Friday after he was shot dead.

Here’s a post by an undercover cop celebrating after the ruthless gangster was killed.

Here is a photo of the gangster.

