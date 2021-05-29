Saturday, May 29, 2021 – A gangster from Kawangware who has been on police radar for some time after engaging in violent robberies has finally been ‘sanitized’.
The young man identified as Ochieng raided a Mpesa shop last month with his fellow gangsters and killed the attendant.
In the same month, he killed a 15-year-old Burundian boy.
The wanted gangster went into hiding after police started pursuing him but his proverbial forty days reached on Friday after he was shot dead.
Here’s a post by an undercover cop celebrating after the ruthless gangster was killed.
Here is a photo of the gangster.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>