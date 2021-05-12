Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Former Senator Isaac Mwaura is currently jobless after being expelled from the Jubilee Party and subsequently losing his Senate seat.

Mwaura, who was nominated to the Senate by the ruling coalition, rendered jobless after Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka, declared his seat vacant on Tuesday.

And in a haste move, Jubilee Party has appointed Sammy Leshore as his replacement.

Following the move, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed the position they will appoint Mwaura once DP wins the presidency in 2022.

Commenting on Twitter, former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, said if Ruto wins the presidency, Mwaura will be appointed Senate Speaker to deal with those corrupt senators who supported his ouster.

“If the conundrum of malicious attempts (by Speaker Lusaka, H.E Uhuru, Jubilee Party, IEBC & Government Printer) to revoke Hon Mwaura’s senatorial nomination finally plays out to his detriment, then after the 2022 General Elections we shall appoint him the speaker of the Senate,” Khalwale wrote on his Twitter account.

Mwaura has since gone to court to block his ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST