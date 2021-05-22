Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Inspector Mwala actor Bonventure Wangara, popularly known as, Ngure, has been found safe and sound after he was reported missing.

Ngure’s distressed family had taken to social media where they announced his mysterious disappearance.

The actor left his phone at home in Pipeline Estate in Nairobi on Wednesday evening and disappeared without a trace.

One of his sisters identified as Florence Nashami Wangara, has revealed that he was found today at Athi River Police Station.

“Thank you all for sharing this post. Our brother was found this morning, he is in sound health and we can only thank God.

“Thank you so much for your kind thoughts and prayers. Shalom and God bless you,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

According to Nashami, the actor was enjoying drinks with friends in one of the clubs in Pipeline estate on the fateful day that he disappeared.

The friends took him home after he became too drunk.

However, he left the house again on the same evening and never returned, prompting his roommate to call his family and report that he had disappeared.

Apparently, Ngure is not married and lives with a friend.

After a poster of his mysterious disappearance was circulated on social media, a man called his family and informed them that he had spotted him at Athi River along Mombasa Road.

The same man pursued the actor and took him to Athi River police station.

The actor has reportedly turned into an alcoholic.

Most of the time, he is spotted in clubs and wines and spirits shops in Pipeline estate begging for alcohol.

