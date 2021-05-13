Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohammed Badi has announced that all public toilets in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) are free of charge and nobody should pay even a cent when using the facilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Airforce General , said his administration has chased all the thugs who were operating in those toilets and they are now in the hands of NMS.

Badi also urged thugs who have been operating the toilets to look for other jobs since the toilets will now be guarded by General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

To maintain the toilets, Badi said he has instructed National Youth Service (NYS) officers to renovate and maintain the toilets and ensure that every Nairobian is happy when using the facility.

However, many Kenyans have not welcomed the decision saying that the toilets will soon turn into a haven for muggers as they used to be in the past during the reign of former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST