By DCI.

A suspect believed to have obtained millions of shillings from Kenyans in a fraudulent scheme known as Amazon Web Worker was arrested yesterday after she jetted into the country, from the U.S.

Hawk-eyed detectives pounced on the 50-year-old suspect, identified as Stacey Marie Parker Blake, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport minutes after she had disembarked from her flight.

The suspect was arrested following intensive investigations by serious crime detectives, that linked her to the Ponzi scheme that has milked the pockets of unsuspecting investors dry.

In a well-coordinated and orchestrated scheme, investors were duped into investing their money in an online app known as Amazon Web Worker, on the premise that they would earn huge profits of up to 38% for a deposit lasting only 7 days.

Social media platforms were awash with advertisements wooing Kenyans to the mouthwatering scheme that promised to double one’s deposits in a month. In one such advertisement, investors who deposited Sh100, 000 were promised Sh351, 000 after 30 days!

All one needed for his/her application to be successful was to register their personal details such as full names, M-Pesa account details & mobile phone numbers in the online app.

Unsuspecting Kenyans downloaded the app in their hundreds, registered, and made their deposits. Some referred their spouses, children, and close friends to the scheme, in a bid to make a fortune overnight. It is not until when the app was deleted from the internet without prior notice, that the investors discovered they had been duped. They were shocked to learn that the app was not in any way linked to Amazon, a multinational technology company based in the United States.

The app went down with deposits worth hundreds of millions of shillings from gullible investors, who had hoped to hit the jackpot, once their deposits earned profits. Some of the crestfallen investors trooped to DCI headquarters to seek assistance from our detectives, who immediately swung into action.

Detectives managed to link Stacey to the syndicate after painstaking investigations revealed that she had pay-bill accounts in her name that had a balance of Sh50 Million, believed to be deposits made by the unsuspecting victims.

Serious Crimes Detectives are currently pursuing other suspects, believed to be part of the syndicate. Meanwhile, Stacey is in Police custody pending arraignment in court, on charges of Money Laundering, Computer Fraud among other charges.

