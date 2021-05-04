Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Detectives have arrested 3 Cameroon nationals who were found in possession of fake dollars worth Ksh 350 Million and 250 Kgs of fake gold nuggets and gold bars.

The 3 suspects, who are in the country illegally, were arrested after detectives smoked them out of their hiding in Ruiru, following a tip-off from the public.

A Glock pistol and 28 rounds of ammunition were also recovered after the sleuths raided the house of one of the suspects in Muthaiga North.

Upon further investigations, it was established that the firearm belongs to a Kenyan lady identified as Loise Kaguongo and she was holding it illegally.

Loise operates more than 10 mobile money outlets and detectives believe she works with the three fraudsters to con unsuspecting members of the public.

Here’s a statement posted by DCI on the suspects’ arrest.

This is what was recovered from the suspects after the raid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST