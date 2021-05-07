Friday, May 7, 2021 – A car that was stolen in an unknown place has been found dumped in a thicket at Kagongo village in Karura, Kiambu County.

According to social media reports, the merciless thugs who stole the car removed the parts that are easy to sell on the black market.

A concerned Kenyan shared photos of the vandalized car on social media, hoping that the owner will go and pick it.

Cases of cars being stolen in parking lots before being vandalized and abandoned in the thickets are on the rise.

In most cases, the thugs involved in such crimes collude with spare parts sellers in different parts of the country.

They target the car parts that are easy to sell in the market such as lights, radios, side mirrors among others.

Check out the photos.

