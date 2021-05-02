Home Gossip Full package: See this single mother who is giving your husbands and... Full package: See this single mother who is giving your husbands and girlfriends sleepless nights (PHOTOs) May 2, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTOs of the Ksh 1.5 Million gold watch that ATWOLI was rocking during Labour Day as workers wallow in poverty. JEMUTAI exposed as an extortionist after it emerged that she denied PROF. HAMO was her baby daddy 3 years ago when she was financially... Spotted: Imagine there is a man somewhere who ‘explores’ this body (PHOTOs) SHOCK on HAMO after discovering that his side-chick, JEMUTAI, has been recording him secretly like KAREN NYAMU. JEMUTAI hits back, says HAMO shows up empty-handed while drunk even without a packet of milk for their kids. Prof HAMO issues cheeky response after being exposed as a deadbeat dad by baby mama and fellow comedian, JEMUTAI! Leave a Reply Cancel reply 278,659FansLike52,497FollowersFollow