Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has denied ever disrupting tallying of votes in Juja on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nyoro accused the opposing side of shouting his side down when they demanded that all votes cast be counted.

He alleged that votes from two polling stations where the Jubilee candidate had a strong showing were not counted.

“Votes from Gachororo were thrown in the field and not counted,” Nyoro said.

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible the insinuation that I’m a violent person.

“I have never been violent even during my campaigns.”

“We were not involved in creating a disturbance at the tallying center.

“It is our opponents who were shouting at us,” Nyoro said.

This comes even as IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati accused him of causing chaos at the tallying center, calling on DPP Nordin Haji to arrest and prosecute him and his team over the chaos witnessed in Juja on Tuesday night.

