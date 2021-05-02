A leading company in supplying security products in Nairobi seek to fill the position of a Front Office Administrator.

Requirements

> Diploma in a relevant course.

> At least 2 years’ experience in similar capacity.

> Friendly.

> Presentable.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Front Office Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days (by 8th May 2021).

Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.