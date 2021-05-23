Sunday, May 23, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has turned out to be the number one supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta even after orchestrating his impeachment.

In a statement, Sonko appealed to the political class and other Jubilee government critics, among them Deputy President William Ruto, to put aside their differences and support Uhuru for the remainder of his second presidential term.

Sonko believes President Uhuru Kenyatta needs support from all quarters to deliver the pre-election Big Four agenda.

He suggested Uhuru’s critics and other supporters organise a big send-off party when he exits the stage in 2022.

“What would happen if all of us including all leaders in different positions especially those who have been criticising the government, including myself, agreed to bury the hatchet by forgetting all our political differences and support the president to complete all the government projects he has initiated as he finishes his term, and then we appreciate and give him a big send-off party when he retires?” he posted on his social media pages.

Sonko was impeached on December 3, 2020, by Nairobi MCAs for violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

On December 17, the Senate upheld the County Assembly’s decision to kick out the gold-loving politician despite claims of a political witch hunt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST