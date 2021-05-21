Friday, May 21, 2021 – A middle-aged lady has inspired upcoming entrepreneurs after she narrated how she managed to build a business empire against all odds.

Taking to Twitter, the visionary lady said when she started her business, friends would laugh at her when they met her supplying serviettes to hotels in a mkokoteni but in her mind, she had a vision and dreams to pursue.

Her business empire has grown in leaps and bounds and currently, she employs 150 people.

“When I started my business, I met a friend in town. I was carrying serviettes to supply to Café Deli in those town mkokotenis. They laughed at me. Thank God I didn’t quit.

Today my darlings, I employ 150 people and I am able to provide myself an amazing life. I am grateful I didn’t stop,” she wrote.

