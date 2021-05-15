Saturday, 15 May 2021 – Famous actor Mustapha of Mother-In-Law show that is aired on Citizen TV has for the time opened up on how he has been struggling financially after he was fired from Hot 96, where he was a presenter.

Speaking in an interview, the popular actor emotionally revealed that when he lost his well-paying job at Hot 96 about a year ago, his wife was 5 months pregnant and bedridden.

His family has been helping him to pay rent since he is currently jobless and struggling to provide for his wife and kids.

“At the time I was retrenched my wife was five months pregnant.

“She was on 24-hour bed rest. My family has been my heroes bringing me food, helping me pay rent, and even encouraging me.

“I am doing a little farming at home but my family is still supporting me as i still don’t have a job.

“Sometimes I even pay rent in installments. Luckily for me, I have a very good landlady.

“That is the reality of the situation,” he said.

Mustafa added that most of his friends deserted him and cut communication when he lost his job.

“There are people I called friends but when I call them to ask for work they do not pick nor return my calls.

“But I have one or two friends who stuck by me.’

“It has been very difficult but I have learned to guide my mind and heart. If you let go of your heart and mind, your life will go down.

“You have to watch and see what conversations you are having with yourself.

“That is what leads to depression and it kills people.

“People go through depression and they can get out of it, but what matters is the type of thoughts you have,” he further said during an interview with a famous YouTuber.

“Currently, I am doing a lot of pro bono work.

“I am also diligently looking for work, I don’t want to run of the little cash I am still receiving for the episodes that ran on mother-in-law,” he added.

