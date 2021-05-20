Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, lost his cool and insulted Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro when he was addressing supporters of newly elected Juja Member of Parliament George Koiburi, who won through his People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

Supporters of Koiburi ignored Covid protocols and flooded the streets to celebrate his win and when Kuria was given a chance to speak, he called Governor Nyoro a Kihii (an ‘uncircumsiced boy’) and further insulted him with his mother.

“This Kihii (an uncircumcised boy) called Nyoro wanted to bungle the election and stop the counting of votes yet he has never been elected by anyone,” Kuria badly attacked the Kiambu Governor as his supporters clapped and cheered him on.

He further dragged Nyoro’s mother into the murky politics – something that has angered many Kenyans.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST