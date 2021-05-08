Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Former Nairobi County Speaker, Alex Ole Magelo, is dead.

Magelo died at Nairobi hospital on Saturday after being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In his condolences, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga described Magelo as a loyal ODM member and supporter who contributed to the growth of the Orange party in Nairobi county.

Raila also described Magelo as a strong and fearless leader who defended the Maasai community and a great football enthusiast who stood up without apologies.

“In Alex Ole Magelo, the Maa have lost a strong and fearless leader who stood up for them without apologies.

“I have lost a steadfast and reliable friend. Kenya has lost a patriot, a great football enthusiast, and an official.

“May God comfort Magelo’s family and the Maa nation,” Raila said.

Early this week, there were speculations that Magelo had died but his wife Lucy Magelo disputed and said he was well and recovering at a Nairobi Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST