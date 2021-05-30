Sunday, May 30, 2021 – Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, is dead.

According to his family members, Kalembe, who had expressed interest in vying for Machakos Gubernatorial seat in 2022, died at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning after a long illness.

The family said Kalembe has been in and out of hospital for a long time and dismissed the rumour that he died of Covid-19.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sent condolences to Kalembe‘s family.

“With great shock, I have learnt of the passing of former MP Hon Kalembe Ndile. The people of Kibwezi and our country have lost a charismatic leader with exceptional grassroots mobilization skills who also cared deeply for the underprivileged.

“May He Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila wrote on his Twitter page.

Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, in his condolences said the country has lost one of the best orators and ‘son of a squatter’.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of Kenya’s top political orators, Hon. Kalembe Ndile “Mtoto wa Squatter”. Hon. Ndile was a brave voice of the people.

“A self-made leader, he was a darling to audiences & to us all. A huge loss to our region. Kenya has lost a hero,” Mutua said

Kalembe served as an Assistant Minister in the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki and will be remembered for his humorous statements and jibes on fellow politicians.

