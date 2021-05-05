Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Former Kamukunji MP, Norman Nyaga, has finally come clean on his involvement in the death of university don, Dr. Chrispine Odhiambo Mbai, on 14 September 2003.

Mbai was playing a key role in the tortuous negotiations over a new constitution and was a close ally of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

When he was fatally shot by gunmen at his home, Nyaga became the first suspect after he was named the prime suspect by late former Kasipul Kabondo MP, Peter Owindi.

Though the case went cold for close to two decades, Nyaga has come to give his two cents on why he was the main suspect.

In an interview with KTN’s news anchor, Mary Kilobi, Nyaga said that he lived close to Dr. Mbai, so when he heard gunshots coming from the direction of his house, he rushed there, putting his own life in danger.

He said he arrived and found Mbai’s daughter shaken and weeping.

“When he asked her what had happened, she told him that gunmen had attacked and shot her father who was lying there.

Norman said he rushed him to the hospital together with some other lecturers who had arrived by then.

His lecturer colleagues had no money with them so Norman paid to have him admitted.

However Dr. Mbai later succumbed to his injuries.

Nyaga said it really pained him to be accused of killing the don when he was the one who helped him to the bitter end and even offering to pay his hospital bill when his friends were broke like church mice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST