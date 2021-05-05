Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Former Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, has been forced to betray Deputy President William Ruto, like the Biblical Judas Iscariot, after ‘deep state’ warned him of dire consequences.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ndung’u made a shocking U-turn and distanced himself from Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’ and even called him an ‘economic saboteur’.

However, details have emerged on why the economic professor changed his tune all of a sudden.

Impeccable sources say the deep state and state operatives threatened to revive Ndungu’s corrupt past when he was the CBK boss between 2007 and 2015.

Ndungu’s corruption history is as long as ancient Egyptian history and that is why State operatives threatened to revive the cases and send him to Kamiti Maximum Prison.

One of the cases that state operatives threatened to revive is a Sh1.2 billion controversial security tender that Ndung’u awarded to Horsebridge Network Systems in 2012.

The other case is where Ndungu’s wife, Wanjiru, was among the suspects who played a big role in the multi-billion shilling accounting fraud that felled Imperial Bank.

The Kenyan DAILY POST