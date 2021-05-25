Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – The anti-Uhuru Kenyatta gospel is spreading like a bushfire across the length and breadth of the larger Mt. Kenya region, with people now pledging allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Outspoken Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said Deputy President William Ruto is the only political kingpin in the Mt. Kenya region.

According to Kang’ata, there was no other political kingpin from the larger Mt. Kenya region apart from Ruto, maintaining that all leaders and locals from the region should pay their allegiance to the second in command.

“We all know that the people of Central Kenya and the Mt Kenya region are firmly behind Ruto. He is our political kingpin.”

“So, anyone who is purporting to become a Kikuyu king doesn’t know what he is doing,” Kang’ata told journalists in Murang’a.

Kang’ata poured cold water on Speaker Justin Muturi’s coronation, cautioning that anyone who would not follow the path of Ruto would risk failing terribly in the region.

“Our political king is Ruto, and we are going to fight and defeat anyone who will not follow his path like will we did in the Juja parliamentary polls,” Kang’ata said.

