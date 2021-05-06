Vacant: FMCG Financial Accountant

Our client in the FMCG industry is looking to hire a financial accountant.

Work station: Nairobi

JOB PURPOSE;

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the financial management of the company; regular checking Bank online transactions, bank reconciliations, following up on outstanding issues with bank. Monitoring fixed asset register, stock asset account, account and comparing actual cost of vs budgets and making adjustments. Responsible for overall reports and management on both and accounts payable and receivables reconciliations.

MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES;

Manage accounts receivable, reports and Account receivable reconciliations.

Monthly Preparation and production of the financial reports and management accounts including reports for payroll and wages summary and payments.

Coordinate with Bank agent for collection of cash, statements and any other correspondence

Participate in Internal and External Audit and ensure all statutory are filed on time

Daily reconciliation of VAT report and submission for approval.

Preparation and filing of approved VAT returns on monthly basis.

Performing bank account reconciliations.

Preparation of payment schedule and submit for approval.

Analyse supplier’s sensitivity regarding payment terms, mode and advice Finance head of such suppliers for regularization.

Engaging suppliers regards to trading agreement, negotiate terms and propose just in time ordering system.

Ensuring the system is reading updated and inclusive suppliers information.

Closely liaise with procurement dept. to monitor and communicate change in purchasing price of items and services.

Verification of attendance sheet provided by HR and submitting the verified reports for approval.

Follow-up and ensuring timely submission of statutory deduction such as PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, NITA and W/VAT, W/T.

Preparation of payroll and forwarding month-end report for approval, printing and distributing payslips to individual employees.

In charge of organizing the archive room by logically arranging accounting files, labelling and safekeeping of sensitive documents.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS;

A bachelor’s degree in B.com (Finance/Accounting Options)

SAP knowledge is a must.

Must be a CPA (K/U/T) holder.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a FMCG company.

Must be good in teamwork

Result-Oriented

Attention to Detail

Positive attitude

Strategic focus

Personal Credibility & High Integrity

Good leadership skills

How To Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 19TH May 2021 on link below: https://reedsafricaconsult.com/job/fmcg-financial-accountant/

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted