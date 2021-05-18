Finance Officer – USAID 4BETTERHEALTH Program – OVC activities.

The goal of St. John’s Community Centre (SJCC) is to empower communities by effectively addressing root causes of poverty and injustices for the attainment of sustainable livelihoods. SJCC is working in partnership with Global Communities with the goal to improve the quality of life of 51000 orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) and their 17000 families by providing greater access to and uptake of quality health and social services in Nakuru, Murunga, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, and Kitui

SJCC is seeking a highly capable project Finance officer for the USAID 4BETTERHEALTH Program – OVC activities in Kenya.

Location: Machakos, Kenya

Reports to: USAID 4BETTERHEALTH Program Finance and Administration Manager (FAM)

Responsibilities

The Finance Officer will support the FAM in providing financial and administrative support to the project staff by reviewing LIPs budgets and work plans on monthly basis while ensuring efficient payments and disbursements according to approved policy and procedures. Provide FAM and donor with timely financial reports and budgets, as well as project forecasts. Support in proper payroll administration and accounting. Will assess the LIP financial systems and build the capacity the finance teams as per the approved plan. Documenting financial transactions by entering account information in Microsoft Dynamics (Navision Financials) while managing the filing of all finance documents. Preparation of timely monthly bank reconciliations. Supporting procurement and maintaining the asset register of the project.

Qualifications and Experience

The Finance Officer should have the following professional skills and qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, Finance or a related field.

Certified Public Accountant (CPAK)

3-5 years’ experience as a project finance professional in a USAID funded project.

Proficiency in electronic accounting systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics.

Advanced proficiency in managing general ledgers, journal entries, and account reconciliations.

Exceptional ability to prepare project budgets, financial forecasts, and VAT reports.

In-depth knowledge of best practices in accounting.

Excellent oral and written communications skills in English.

The Finance Officer should have the following personal skills and qualifications:

Ethical conduct according to recognized professional and organizational codes of ethics.

Professionalism and integrity in all work and communications.

Attention to detail and able to scrutinize financial and other information documents before decision making

Teamwork and collaboration seeker, capacity-builder, and problem-solver.

Self-starter and self-motivated, hardworking, creative, passionate for quality of work

Reliable, with proven organizational skills, including time-management, adaptable, resourceful, innovative, results-oriented.

Willing to travel to program sites throughout the area served to support the program.

How To Apply :

Send email with the following documents attached to: Sarah Karanja, sjcc2020jobs@gmail.com

Cover letter that explains why you think you are well-qualified for the job

Resume or CV showing the necessary qualifications, skills, and expertise

Three professional references (including email and phone numbers) for current/past work

Note: It is important for candidates to follow these instructions to be considered for the position!

Applications must be received in the mail by 5 pm on Tuesday 31st May 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB: Canvassing will lead to disqualification.