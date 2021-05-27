Norwegian Church Aid (Kenya) Kenya National Contract (Short term contract- 3 months)

Closing date: June 2, 2021

Introduction to NCA:

Norwegian Church Aid (‘NCA’) is one of the largest aid organisations in the Nordic region. We are there in disasters and emergencies to provide water and critical assistance to those affected. Together with our international network and partner organisations in the ACT Alliance we are able to reach millions of people each year and help make a positive difference around the world. We are determined to work towards eradicating injustice and we therefore work passionately with advocacy, long-term development in local communities and providing emergency assistance. As we see more and more people impacted by disasters, we now have an even stronger focus on providing more people with emergency relief and access to clean water. We believe that people in need must be helped and we will not stop fighting for a just world.

In Somalia, NCA provides assistance to IDPs, refugees, returnees and host communities affected and has been present in Somalia since 1993. In Somalia, NCA implements programmes in the thematic areas of GBV, WASH, Peace building, Climate Smart Economic Empowerment and Education for Peace and Sustainable Development as a contextual programme.

Information about the position: NCA is seeking a Senior Finance Officer, for our Somalia Programmes, to be based in the Regional Office in Nairobi, Kenya. This is a short term three month Kenya National position for surge capacity, that may be renewed. With a start date of as soon as possible.

1. AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

· Adhere to policies and procedures set out in the financial management handbook chapter 8 in NCA’s routines and guideline; and any other manuals relevant to tasks assigned; ensure that program staff also follow the same.

· Contribute to development of financial information required by Donors and adherence to their rules and regulations.

· Work directly with the Finance Manger to complete Somalia program monthly financial reporting deliverables accurately and on time. Balance sheet, trial balance, income & expenditure statements.

· Assist and participate in all audits undertaken by NCA. Both organizational and project specific audits.

2. MAIN TASKS

· Assist in ensuring that Somalia financial records are up to date, properly recorded in the accounting system and comply with NCA and Donors financial policies and standards.

· Analyse, summarize and help present financial information to Management, Auditors and Donors. Thoroughly verify financial documents from Partners and field offices.

· Responsible for efficient use (cost efficiency), effective and ethical management of Somalia program resources; by monitoring expenditures and use of innovative working techniques.

· Ensure correctness of NCA Somalia field and Nairobi staff payroll; ensure field staff provident data reconciles with the accounting system and bank. Ensure compliance to all statutory and taxation requirements as per law.

· Follow up on all outstanding receivables & payables due to/from Somalia program including staff. Ensure settlement of the same.

· Support Somalia Programme team on quality and accurate budgeting, grant management, accounting and reporting including fund raising initiatives. Developing financial capacities to NCA Somalia staff and partners. Provide technical support and advise finance manager on NCA Somalia financial matters

3. OTHER DUTIES / FUNCTIONS ASSIGNED TO THE POSTION

· Monitoring NCA and partners activities through online discussions.

· May require program site visits in Somalia.

4. Perform all other duties that may be assigned by your line manager(s)

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

1. Bachelors degree, especially in Accounting, Finance or another relevant field

2. Relevant accounting certification (e.g. ACCA or CPA)

3. Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables

4. Hands-on experience with accounting software packages, particularly Maconomy

5. Accuracy and attention to detail

6. Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures

Experience

i. At least three (03) years’ experience in accounting and administration functions of an international NGO or donor organization.

ii. Professionally and emotionally mature and able to provide guidance to diverse staff and partners.

iii. Experience of working in Somalia Programs is an added advantage.

Core Values and Critical Competencies

· Personal initiative.

· Team player.

· Proactive and reliable.

· Presentable, friendly, patient, persistent and firm.

· Ability to plan, coordinate and work with limited on-site supervision.

· Ability to assess situations critically.

Working Conditions

· The position holder will be subject to multi-directional demands and should be able to manage their time effectively.

· The job requires the holder to be available beyond the official working hours.

· Occasional tasks/travel may expose the position holder to risks.How to Apply

Applicants, who meet the requirements and qualifications outlined above, should submit an application letter indicating current and expected remuneration, a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and copies of their certificates and any other supporting documents to: vacancies.ncakenya@nca.no by 2nd June 2021.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

NCA is an equal opportunity employer and women, people with disabilities, and those from marginalized backgrounds are highly encouraged to apply.

Only Kenya nationals are eligible to apply