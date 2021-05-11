Urban Research and Development Centre for Africa (URADCA) is a Non-Governmental Organization founded in 1996 with its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. URADCA was founded by young Kenyan professionals and scientists who yearned for an agile, efficient, credible, and accountable institution to conduct cutting edge research to guide policy and investments in health and development in Kenya as well as other African countries. URADCA works in collaboration with international agencies, local partners, Ministry of Health, County and local Governments, and local communities to address health challenges through policy and implementation research and introduction of health innovations to improve service delivery.

We are currently recruiting experienced individual with excellent financial management and administration skills able to multi-task, work under pressure and with attention to detail. This position is based in Nairobi with occasional travel to the field programme sites.

Finance Officer

The Finance Officer is responsible for all aspects of supporting URADCA’s team in financial management, ensuring compliance with URADCA’s internal policies and procedures as well as donor regulations. The Finance Officer is also responsible for the maintenance of financial records, ensuring financial data accuracy, entry of all transactions on the accounting software and processing payments.

Responsibilities

Processing payments, invoices and monthly bank reconciliation

Preparing finance reports and ensuring compliance with URADCA policies

Preparations and submission of statutory deductions

Entering data into QuickBooks daily transactions and monthly Journal Vouchers with great deal of accuracy.

Handling petty cash (serve as petty cash custodian as needed) and maintaining petty cash register.

Assisting program staff on issues related with financial issues.

Performing detailed filing of documents so that they can easily be retrieved & audited.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration and CPA II.

Have working knowledge of QuickBooks accounting software, MS Office software applications with proficiency in Word and Excel

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role

In-depth knowledge of financial regulations and accounting processes

Outstanding analytical and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Previous experience with nonprofit organization will be an added advantage

Abilities/Skills

Financial and computer skills – working knowledge of database applications, word processing and Excel, as well as experience with accounting software

Excellent organizational skills, detail-oriented and high degree of accuracy

Strong analytical skills and sound judgment.

Excellent interpersonal skills to effectively interact with all levels of staff and partners.

Good oral and written communication skills to effectively communicate findings and analyses

Be willing to take on extra responsibilities to achieve the goals/objectives set by the organization

Self-motivated, proactive and with a positive attitude to work.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send a CV with three referees and detailed cover letter to hr@uradca.org not later than May 14, 2021. Please indicate how your education and experience qualifies you for the position. Only those selected for interview will be contacted. URADCA is an equal opportunity employer.