Position: Finance Officer

Location: Kiambu 

Responsibilities

  • Ensuring effective administration of petty cash. 
  • Posting of cash sales/expenses in the system 
  • Handle regular cash book reconciliations. 
  • Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered the  accounting systems. 
  • Handling the budgeting process in liaison with the financial controller • Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation. • Preparation of daily and monthly reports. 
  • Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money. • Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations. • Carrying out stock takes. 
  • Receiving and verifying goods. 
  • Preparation of consultancy fees. 
  • Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting  department 

Qualifications

  • Must be a CPA(K) finalist; degree in accounting/ finance will be an  advantage 
  • Minimum 3 (three) years’ relevant work experience preferably in a  hospital setting. 
  • Computer proficiency in MS Office and financial software. • The ability to analyse, interpret and comment on policy rules and  regulations. 
  • Excellent communication skills, teamwork and building partnerships. 
  • Confidentiality is critical. 
  • Certificate of Good Conduct. 

How to apply

  • Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online  application form on; www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers
  • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV. 
  • We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the  applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment  agency. 
  • We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

