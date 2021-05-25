Position: Finance Officer
Location: Kiambu
Responsibilities
- Ensuring effective administration of petty cash.
- Posting of cash sales/expenses in the system
- Handle regular cash book reconciliations.
- Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered the accounting systems.
- Handling the budgeting process in liaison with the financial controller • Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation. • Preparation of daily and monthly reports.
- Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money. • Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations. • Carrying out stock takes.
- Receiving and verifying goods.
- Preparation of consultancy fees.
- Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting department
Qualifications
- Must be a CPA(K) finalist; degree in accounting/ finance will be an advantage
- Minimum 3 (three) years’ relevant work experience preferably in a hospital setting.
- Computer proficiency in MS Office and financial software. • The ability to analyse, interpret and comment on policy rules and regulations.
- Excellent communication skills, teamwork and building partnerships. • Confidentiality is critical.
- Certificate of Good Conduct.
How to apply
- Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; http://www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
- We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
- We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
