Role title: Project Finance Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The position will entail assisting the Project Manager in the day to day management of the project financial activities.

The Project Finance Officer will be responsible for the overall provision of finance services, ensuring high quality, accuracy and consistency of work.

Term of Engagement: The position shall be on an initial twelve (12) months contract with possibility for extension.

Responsibilities

Assist the Project Manager and National Project Coordinator in project budget implementation, monitoring and revision;

Set up an accounting system, including reporting forms and file system for the project;

Ensure that all expenditures of the project are in accordance with NIM procedures;

Continuously improve systems & procedures to enhance internal controls and satisfy audit requirements;

Provide logistical support in procurement, and contracting activities; and vi) Compile financial reports and budget revisions, for submission to the National Project Coordinator and Project Manager, and to UNDP as required.

Qualifications

The applicant must be in possession of the following:-

i) A Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines:-

Finance and Accounting, Business Administration, Business Management, BCom(finance option}; or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

ii) Certified Public Accountant (CPA)K or Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA);

iii) Membership to a professional body; and

iv) Specialized certification in Accounting and Finance will be an added advantage.

i) Have a minimum of 5(five) years of proven work experience in the field of finance; or accounts of foreign funded projects; (3) three of which must have been in budgeting, planning and reporting on donor funded programmes and international auditing experience;

Be conversant with government procurement, financial and accounting regulations and procedures.

iii) Familiarity with technical assistance projects and UNDP programme in Kenya; and

Experience in working with government ministries, national or county institutions.

To administer budgets, and work effectively with counterpart staff at all levels and with all groups involved in the project;

Proficiency in Financial Management Computer applications common word processing (Ms Word), Spread sheet (Ms Excel) and Accounting Software;

Strong drafting, presentation and reporting skills;

How to apply

Download the specific job requirements for the positions from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Website page www.environmment.go.ke, read this carefully as it lists the skills, knowledge and qualifications required. Fill in each section of the Bio – Data Form clearly in typed, block letters. The Bio-Data Form must be accompanied with an Application Letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, Certified Copies of Academic Certificates, National Identify Card, and Testimonials. All applications should be addressed to, The Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, P.O. Box 30126, 00100 NAIROBI. In Submitting the applications, Applicants can; Email their applications, in Ms Word or PDF; to recruitment@environment.go.ke with the position Title as the subject; or Drop a hard copy; in sealed envelope at the Ministry’s (Main) Registry on 13th Floor, NHIF Building, or

Post a hard copy;

With the position title clearly indicated at the left hand corner of the envelope.

at close of business (5pm). Late applications shall be considered. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry is an Equal Opportunity employer: Women, Minorities, Marginalized and Persons Living with Disability (PWD) are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any form of canvassing will lead to Automatic Disqualification.