(RBA/4/3/4/2021/01)

Closing Date: 18/05/2021

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Commerce, Finance, Accounting or equivalent from a recognized University;

Certified Public Accountant II as a minimum or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institution;

At least one (1) year relevant work experience;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Key Responsibilities

KRA 1: Data

Participate in compilation of financial information on money received by RBA from various sources.

Assist senior officers to compile data on payments made by RBA to various payees.

KRA 2: Accounting Systems

Work with others to develop/implement adequate internal controls.

Participate in issue/use of various accounting tools – payment vouchers, imprest warrants, cheque books, receipts, etc.

KRA 3: Revenue

Assist to plan and revenue forecasting – such as budgets and proposals for funding of projects/programs.

Assist in receipting of revenue from various sources – exchequer issues, clients, and development partners.

KRA 4: Expenditure

Work with senior officers to prepare payment documents on claims and payments to employees, suppliers, and statutory authorities.

Participate in organizing approval of payment documents, allocation of funds for the payments, and effecting the payments.

Participate in the preparation of financial reports and management reports

KRA 5: Assets

Maintain the assets register and ensure regular updates

Work with others to tag assets and enter details in the assets management system.

Assist in computing assets depreciation and verify balances on each account.

Terms of Offer

These positions offer a competitive remuneration package, excellent opportunity to make a contribution to the performance of the Authority.

RBA is an Equal opportunity employer, employer of choice, and all qualified Kenyans are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) is ISO 9001:2015 Certified

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit clearance certificates from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority – (Valid Tax compliance certificate).

Directorate of Criminal Investigations – (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board – (Compliance certificate, where applicable)

Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission – (Self-Declaration form)

Credit Reference Bureau – (Certificate of clearance or credit report)

RBA values diversity therefore youth, female candidates, persons with disability and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

