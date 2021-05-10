Position: Chief Finance Officer

Location: Kisumu

Job description

Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) is a Chartered Private University in Kenya with the main campus based in Kisumu City and a learning center in Nairobi City. GLUK is established as a Centre of excellence bridging academics with community and institutional based development. GLUK is committed to maintaining high standards of education and training of professionals who are responsible stewards of resources and services in the society.

The position will be on contractual basis of 3-5 years renewable and will offer competitive salaries.

Applications are therefore invited from qualified candidates all across the country.

Responsibilities

Be the academic and administrative head of the University, and, as such, shall have overall responsibility for the direction, organization, administration and programs of the University;

Have an overall responsibility for all policy matters, academic affairs, finance and resource allocation, planning, physical and human resources, external relations, security, research and intellectual property, quality assurance, fund-raising and the general development and advancement of the University.

Safeguard, promote and give due priority to the educational aims of the University.

Foster collegial governance within the University and in its relationship with the Governing Council and the Chancellor.

Actively take lead during the preparation of the annual budgets of the University in close consultation with the Senate and Council.

Qualifications

Be a Professor or an Associate Professor and holder of an earned Doctorate or equivalent qualification recognized in Kenya.

Have had at least (10) years of academic, research and managerial experience at a senior level in a University or equivalent institution with demonstrable leadership and management capacity.

Have demonstrable experience in networking, fundraising, and resource mobilization for research, scholarships and development

Have excellent understanding of the Financial and Fiscal Policies, Strategic Planning, The Kenyan Government Big Four Agenda and Vision 2030.

Have thorough knowledge in the structural, legislative and regulatory framework for administering University Education in Kenya;

Have demonstrable record of strategic leadership in formulation and implementation of academic, administrative, planning and financial programs, development of strategic institutional linkages, staff and student exchange.

Have excellent understanding of current trends in University education and training globally and the factors and conditions shaping development of university education in Kenya.

How to apply

Applicants to send Cover letter, CV and testimonials indicating the position applied for to:

The Chairman of Governing Council

Great Lakes University of Kisumu

P.O Box 2224-40100

Kisumu.

OR Send via mail to hr@gluk.ac.ke Email subject line to MUST read the position applied for. OR Hand drop to Great Lakes University of Kisumu, Kibos Campus. Applications to reach us by Monday, 17th May 2021. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.