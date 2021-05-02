Vacancy Announcement: Finance Manager

Background: The Association of Startup & SMEs Enablers of Kenya (ASSEK) is a business membership organization operating in Kenya that aims to bring together and represent the interests of organizations supporting the development and growth of startups and SMEs for maximum impact.

Assek is recruiting a Finance Manager.

The Finance Manager will report to the CEO and will be responsible for the prudent management of the organisation’s Financial Resources.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead budget projections and budget alignment with available and projected funding.

Be part of the strategic finance planning team and translate the finance strategic plan into achievable objectives.

Develop and maintain financial accounting systems for cash management, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll and petty cash

Ensure that all financial records, reports and statements are submitted on a timely basis.

Manage cash flow and prepare cash forecasts.

Ensure that payroll and corresponding statutory payments are processed promptly.

Ensure that monthly reconciliation of bank statements is done on time and accurately.

Qualifications / Requirements

Holds a Bachelor of Commerce (or equivalent) degree

Must be a CPA-K or equivalent

Must have at least 5 years’ experience preferably with an NGO

Extensive understanding of donor/partner requirements, regulations and agreements

Skills in budgeting and budgetary controls

Understanding of the funding, financial management arrangements and reporting requirements of Member Organizations

Ability to produce and deliver complex financial information in a logical, user-friendly way

Ability to manage a varied and complex workload

Excellent planning and organization skills

Good analytical skills with good interpersonal and communication skills

Strong ICT skills and specifically Microsoft Excel

Decision making and problem-solving skills

Strong attention to detail and able to produce work at a high level of accuracy

Executive disposition, and demonstrate high levels of integrity

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Good knowledge of the country’s tax system

How to Apply

To apply fill in this google form https://forms.gle/VtGutTimPSNTYB3t8 by 7th May 2021.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Assek is an equal opportunity employer.