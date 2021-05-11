Established in 1988, African Economic Research Consortium is a premier capacity building institution in the advancement of research and training to inform economic policies in sub-Saharan Africa. AERC’s mission rests on two premises: first, that development is more likely to occur where there is sustained sound management of the economy; second, that such management is more likely to happen where there is an active, well-informed cohort of locally based professional economists to conduct policy-relevant research. AERC builds that cohort through a programme that has three primary components: research, training, and policy outreach. The organization integrates high quality economic policy research, postgraduate training, and policy outreach within a vast network of researchers, universities, and policy makers across Africa and beyond. We are looking for a Finance Intern to be based in Nairobi, Kenya for a period of 4 months. The position reports to the Accountant.
Overall Job Purpose
The Primary purpose of the intern will be to provide temporary assistance in Finance Division.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assist in Fixed Assets reconciliation and verification.
- Assist in reconciliation of vendor account balances.
- Filling of finance records and document management
- Reconciling of general ledger entries to the sub ledger accounts
- Any other duties that may be assigned.
Qualification and Experience.
- Must be currently pursuing CPA, completed at least section 4.
- Currently pursuing or completed in the last 1 year a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Commerce or related discipline.
- Must have some working experience in general accounting especially payables and receivables.
- Excellent skills in Microsoft Office Suite in particular Microsoft excel.
How To Apply
All applications should be sent to recruitment@aercafrica.org by Friday, May 14th 2021.
Due to the expected volume of applications, AERC will only enter further correspondence with short-listed candidates.
