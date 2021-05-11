Established in 1988, African Economic Research Consortium is a premier capacity building institution in the advancement of research and training to inform economic policies in sub-Saharan Africa. AERC’s mission rests on two premises: first, that development is more likely to occur where there is sustained sound management of the economy; second, that such management is more likely to happen where there is an active, well-informed cohort of locally based professional economists to conduct policy-relevant research. AERC builds that cohort through a programme that has three primary components: research, training, and policy outreach. The organization integrates high quality economic policy research, postgraduate training, and policy outreach within a vast network of researchers, universities, and policy makers across Africa and beyond. We are looking for a Finance Intern to be based in Nairobi, Kenya for a period of 4 months. The position reports to the Accountant.

Overall Job Purpose

The Primary purpose of the intern will be to provide temporary assistance in Finance Division.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in Fixed Assets reconciliation and verification.

Assist in reconciliation of vendor account balances.

Filling of finance records and document management

Reconciling of general ledger entries to the sub ledger accounts

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualification and Experience.

Must be currently pursuing CPA, completed at least section 4.

Currently pursuing or completed in the last 1 year a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Commerce or related discipline.

Must have some working experience in general accounting especially payables and receivables.

Excellent skills in Microsoft Office Suite in particular Microsoft excel.

How To Apply

All applications should be sent to recruitment@aercafrica.org by Friday, May 14th 2021.

Due to the expected volume of applications, AERC will only enter further correspondence with short-listed candidates.