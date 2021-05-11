Established in 1988, African Economic Research Consortium is a premier capacity building institution in the advancement of research and training to inform economic policies in sub-Saharan Africa. AERC’s mission rests on two premises: first, that development is more likely to occur where there is sustained sound management of the economy; second, that such management is more likely to happen where there is an active, well-informed cohort of locally based professional economists to conduct policy-relevant research. AERC builds that cohort through a programme that has three primary components: research, training, and policy outreach. The organization integrates high quality economic policy research, postgraduate training, and policy outreach within a vast network of researchers, universities, and policy makers across Africa and beyond. We are looking for a Finance Intern to be based in Nairobi, Kenya for a period of 4 months. The position reports to the Accountant.

Overall Job Purpose

The Primary purpose of the intern will be to provide temporary assistance in Finance Division.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assist in Fixed Assets reconciliation and verification.
  • Assist in reconciliation of vendor account balances.
  • Filling of finance records and document management
  • Reconciling of general ledger entries to the sub ledger accounts
  • Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualification and Experience.

  • Must be currently pursuing CPA, completed at least section 4.
  • Currently pursuing or completed in the last 1 year a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Commerce or related discipline.
  • Must have some working experience in general accounting especially payables and receivables.
  • Excellent skills in Microsoft Office Suite in particular Microsoft excel.

How To Apply

All applications should be sent to recruitment@aercafrica.org by Friday, May 14th 2021.  

Due to the expected volume of applications, AERC will only enter further correspondence with short-listed candidates.

