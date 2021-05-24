Role title: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.

These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers

The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.

The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.

CySuites Apartment Hotel is looking for a knowledgeable and passionate individual to work as a finance assistant.

Responsibilities

Preparing and executing payments

Keeping records and filing of transactions and relevant documentation

Assisting in daily, weekly and monthly treasury operations and track key treasury operational benchmarks

Ensuring compliance with taxation and any other financial statutory requirements including filing and payment of ,Catering levy,VAT and WHT among others

Assisting with accurate and timely posting of documents of original entry into the accounting system

Preparing and maintaining all the books of accounts. This includes assisting with month end closing processes and general journal entries

Assisting internal and external auditors by providing financial information as may be required

Preparing internal and external hospitality reports

Performing regular review of financial data recorded in the system

Performing various reconciliations including bank, related party, supplier and customer reconciliations

Following up on receivables and sharing daily receivables report

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

A Bachelors Degree in Finance/Accounting or business related course with a minimum of second class honors, upper division

At least 1 year experience in Hospitality

A minimum of B+ in KCSE

Professional qualification in accounting field or actively pursuing such qualifications

Strong IT skills in Microsoft Office Packages

Excellent data analytical skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great precision and accuracy

Organization, attention to details and follow-through

Ability to carry out assigned projects to completion

Strong verbal and written communication skills

