Role title: Finance Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.
These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers
The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.
The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.
CySuites Apartment Hotel is looking for a knowledgeable and passionate individual to work as a finance assistant.
Responsibilities
- Preparing and executing payments
- Keeping records and filing of transactions and relevant documentation
- Assisting in daily, weekly and monthly treasury operations and track key treasury operational benchmarks
- Ensuring compliance with taxation and any other financial statutory requirements including filing and payment of ,Catering levy,VAT and WHT among others
- Assisting with accurate and timely posting of documents of original entry into the accounting system
- Preparing and maintaining all the books of accounts. This includes assisting with month end closing processes and general journal entries
- Assisting internal and external auditors by providing financial information as may be required
- Preparing internal and external hospitality reports
- Performing regular review of financial data recorded in the system
- Performing various reconciliations including bank, related party, supplier and customer reconciliations
- Following up on receivables and sharing daily receivables report
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- A Bachelors Degree in Finance/Accounting or business related course with a minimum of second class honors, upper division
- At least 1 year experience in Hospitality
- A minimum of B+ in KCSE
- Professional qualification in accounting field or actively pursuing such qualifications
- Strong IT skills in Microsoft Office Packages
- Excellent data analytical skills
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great precision and accuracy
- Organization, attention to details and follow-through
- Ability to carry out assigned projects to completion
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
How to apply
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>