Closing date: May 12, 2021

ORGANIZATIONAL CONTEXT

Adeso is an expanding and vibrant African based international development and humanitarian organization. At Adeso, we work with African communities who are yet to realize their full potential; working inside these communities to create environments in which Africans can thrive. Our belief that economic, social and environmental security is the bedrock of a healthy community drives the nature and intent of our programming. We work to prevent and overcome situations that adversely affect community well-being by: reinvigorating the economy, developing skills for life and work, providing humanitarian aid, and influencing policy.

For the past 20 years we have strengthened rural livelihoods through environmental awareness, training, technology transfer and innovative humanitarian projects in pursuit of a peaceful, self-reliant, and greener future. Currently, Adeso has programs in Somalia, Kenya and South Sudan.

Adeso is an exciting and dynamic organization experiencing managed rapid growth. It offers sound employment conditions with opportunities for personal growth and development.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Finance Assistant will report to the Finance Coordinator. S/he will support the Finance Team by assessing, monitoring and addressing the status of internal controls and all compliance aspects in Adeso. S/he will be responsible for supporting all the primary financial and accounting functions in the Kenya office and ensuring financial transactions and records are undertaken and maintained in accordance with internal and external financial requirements.

POSITION PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is to work alongside the Finance Team and in close co-operation with the Operations and Human Resources Department to minimize operational risks in relation Adeso operations.

SPECIFIC ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

· Capturing financial data into the financial system by following the relevant Adeso and donor regulations.

· Preparing payment requisitions and relevant documents and processing payment.

· Maintaining payable schedules and records of all invoices received from vendors and service providers.

· Ensuring timely payments of monthly bills and utilities to vendors, suppliers and service providers.

· Managing schedules and files for statutory deductions.

· Preparing statutory payments such as withholding tax, withholding V.A.T, HELB, NSSF, NHIF, NITA and ensuring compliance with the regulatory bodies.

· Ensuring regular monitoring of the bank account(s).

· Preparing bank reconciliations and follow up on any outstanding items.

· Undertaking a monthly cash verification procedure to ensure proper use of the imprest.

· Maintaining an updated filing system and ensuring posting of all transactions.

· Maintain a monthly creditor aged analysis.

· Maintaining proper and the appropriate filing of the electronic and hard copies of the financial documents and reports.

· Preparing monthly reconciliations of balance sheet items with all necessary supporting documentation (invoice/vendor statements, bank statement and staff travel and other advances).

· Support in audits

· Carry out any other duties that may reasonably or exceptionally be required to ensure the smooth operation of the Finance Department and the Organization.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Essential:

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Business Studies from a reputable university.

· A professional seeking accountancy qualification, at least CPA section 3.

· Minimum of 2 years’ work experience in a reputable firm or company, relevant work experience in an NGO will be added advantage

· Computer literate and working experience with NAVISION (SERENIC) accounting package.

· Good understanding of donor rules and regulations requirements.

· Proficient in spoken and written English.

Desirable:

· Demonstrated ability to work a team setting.

· Initiative and independent judgement is required by the incumbent in determining what needs to be done and the best working methods.

· The incumbent should be versatile and flexible so as to quickly adapt to changing situations.

How to Apply

This is a challenging opportunity for a dedicated and highly motivated professional. If you would like to join this dynamic team, please submit your application to jobs@adesoafrica.org, quoting the position in the email subject matter, by 12th May, 2021.

Each application should be addressed to the HR department and include the following:

An updated CV with updated contact details: Phone No., Email Address and Skype ID; and

An application letter which should include cover letter, remuneration requirements and contact information for three work-related referees.

Applications not including all of the above information will not be reviewed. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Adeso is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on one’s background, beliefs, gender or sexual orientation.