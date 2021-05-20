KENYA/SOMALIA REGIONAL OFFICE

Closing date: June 6, 2021

CEFA – the European Committee for Training and Agriculture (Comitato Europeo per la Formazione e l’Agricoltura) is an Italian NGO, which was established in 1972 and is currently active in 10 countries across Africa and Latin America. CEFA lays its foundation on the principles of solidarity and cooperation between the different regions of the world in the name of Justice, Human rights and peace. CEFA believes in the development of communities and local institutions, aiming to improve families’ living conditions and communities’ economies through capacity building, awareness raising and advocacy for the protection of vulnerable person’s and their fundamental human rights.

Objectives and general characteristics

The HEAD OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION (HFA) is in charge of the overall administrative and financial management of the Kenya/Somalia Regional Office.

(S)he supports the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers to ensure a proper financial management of the Country missions and the projects.

As a key member of the Regional Coordination Team, the post holder will be required to ensure the regional finance management, HR management and administration are in line with internal HR policies and guidelines and local legislations.

(S)he ensures program quality and compliance to the internal and donor’s standards

S(He) supports and coordinate the procurement/logistic department, marketing and funding processes of the program, through management of funding proposals (BFU, forecast) and of timely and accurate financial reports.

(S)he supports the Regional Coordinator and the Project Managers in the preparation of agreements setting the relationships between CEFA and its partners or other organizations for the implementation of the projects. Moreover (S)he ensures the correct administrative application of the agreements, including the handover procedures.

(S)he reports to the Regional Coordinator and Administrative Desk in HQ

Areas of Responsibility

Administrative Organization

· In accordance with the Regional Coordinator and following the internal procedures, (s)he recruits, supervises and evaluates the administrative and support staff, ensuring that the local staff assigned to him/her meet the requirements of professionalism and reliability necessary for the performance of their work.

· (S)he ensures the application of the general organizational guidelines, policies and procedures adopted by CEFA at the Regional office and at the field offices . To this aims, (S)he supports the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers providing adequate technical assistance and appropriate monitoring to the field administration and finance, also through regular field visits as required.

· (S)he ensures in every area of management the respect of the local law.

Book-keeping, Finance and Budgeting

· (S)he ensures the preparation of the annual financial report and its certification. (S)he is the contact person for the external auditors and ensures the flow of information to the HQ.

· (S)he ensures the proper management of the bank accounts and contracts with local banks.

· Based on information provided by the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers, (s)he ensures the preparation and management of cash flows and budget follow up for the Regional Office costs and supports the project Managers in doing the same for each project.

· S(he) Checks and approve all fund requests coming from the PMs against the available budget and send them to HQ by the 29th of every month

· S(he) elaborates and follow up Project Audits and General CEFA Audit.

· (S)he supports the RC and PMs in the development and revision of detailed proposal budgets.

Project management

· (S)he ensures the preparation of financial reports according to the contracts signed with the Donors and CEFA’s internal procedures

· (S)he supports the Regional Coordinator in preparing the budget for new projects, and the project managers for budget revision for on-going contracts.

· (S)he supports the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers in monitoring the expenses by providing them with periodic follow up and forecasts.

· S(he) prepares and update on a monthly basis the Country cash flows (Kenya and Somalia) identifying the resources to cover structure and support staff costs from the different project budgets and share it with the Regional Coordinator and HQ

· (S)he supports the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers in planning the annual financial reporting and in identifying the project financial needs (this information will be consolidated in the country Cash-Flow).

Human resources management, legal compliance

· (S)he prepare/revise staff contract in cooperation with the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers and ensure compliance with the local legislations and CEFA Policies and Procedures.

· S(he) manages directly all the Regional Office support staff (procurement/logistic) and conduct performance appraisals and periodic reviews as per CEFA policies and procedures

· (S)he ensures compliance of the legal obligations related to CEFA presence in the country like the NGO registration with relevant ministries, predispositions of agreements with Authorities and Local Partner, obtaining work permits or other matters for expatriate staff or volunteers.

· (S)he reviews the contracts for signature highlighting to the Regional Coordinator any points of concern or discrepancies from the Countries’ law

· (S)he ensures the proper administration management of local and expatriate staff (including Visas, work permits, annual returns etc) in accordance with local legislation and CEFA procedures

· (S)he ensure the management of the health scheme for all staff according to CEFA HR Policy

Purchasing and Logistics

· (S)he oversees the administration, supervision and management of assets acquired by CEFA.

· (S)he Analyzes all the projects’ procurement rule and general conditions and ensure that CEFA’s procedures are in line with them.

· (S)he oversees contracts stipulation and purchase transactions of goods and services complying strictly with donor and CEFA requirements, both at project and Regional office level.

Management Control

· S(he) makes sure that all administration and financial procedures are followed by all admin, logistic and program staff.

· (S)he ensures the elaboration of the country budget on the basis of information provided by the Regional Coordinator and Project Managers and the preliminary financial statement in due time according to the format provided by HQ.

· (S)he ensures the preparation of periodic internal expenses follow up for internal use in line with CEFA requirements.

· (S)he ensures the systematic monitoring of the accountancy to enable a proper process of management control.

· (S)he undertakes quality assurance: periodic monitoring of all CEFA accountants in Kenya and Somalia through internal audit to all the projects using the European Administrative Toolkit and other tools.

· (S) he trains admin/logistic staff on anticorruption, and risk management and reduction procedures.

The HFA is available to perform any additional duties required by the Regional Coordinator and HQ Administrative Desk in line with the profile.

Mandatory Requirements

· University level degree in public administration, business, economics, financial management, or another relevant field

· A minimum of five years of financial management, grants management, or similar experience At least three years of demonstrated successful experience in an equivalent position in international relief and development organization

· Perfect knowledge of Kenya’s system and legal requirement for payroll, taxes, NGO board requirements, labour law, audit and all other administrative requirements for an INGO in Kenya

· Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication, negotiation skills, multi-tasking and organizational skills.

· Proven ability to manage and monitor a diverse staff in multiple locations

· Familiarity with major institutional donor’s financial management requirements

· Demonstrated ability to work in stressful environments and under pressure.

· Fluency in English language.

· High proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel

· High proficiency with QuickBooks software

Desired Requirements

· Possession of MBA or Master in a related field is a strong plus

· Experience in logistics, procurement and security matters is a strong advantage.

· Previous work experience in Kenya and/or Somalia is a plus

· Experience in working in conflict-prone environments a plus.

· Knowledge of Italian language is a plus

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons, with the required experience are invited to submit their application to risorseumane@cefaonlus.it ; cc: vacancies@cefakenya.com

Email subject: HFA KENYA-SOMALIA

Application to include ALL of the following:

· CV, including 3 reference contacts (please include the last employer)

· Cover letter (1 page maximum)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Due to the urgency of filling this position, the applications received will be revised on a rolling basis and the Management can close the vacancy before the indicated deadline as soon as the suitable candidate is identified.