FINANCE AND ADMIN ASSISTANT-TECHNICAL AND CONSULTING

Closing date: May 7, 2021

Practical Action

ABOUT US

We are an international development organization putting ingenious ideas to work so people in poverty can change their world.

We help people find solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems. Challenges made worse by catastrophic climate change and persistent gender inequality. We work with communities to develop ingenious, lasting and locally owned solutions for agriculture, water and waste management, climate resilience and clean energy. And we share what works with others, so answers that start small can grow big.

We’re a global change-making group. The group consists of a UK registered charity with community projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America, an independent development publishing company and a technical consulting service. We combine these specialisms to multiply our impact and help shape a world that works better for everyone.

OUR AIMS

We help people find solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems, made worse by catastrophic climate change and persistent gender inequality. Our aims are to:

Make agriculture work better for smallholder farmers, many of them women, so they can adapt to climate change and achieve a good standard of living

Help more people harness the transformational effects of clean affordable energy and reduce avoidable deaths caused by smoke from indoor stoves and fires.

Make cities in poorer countries cleaner, healthier places to live and work.

Build disaster resilience into the lives of people threatened by hazards – reducing the risk of hazards and minimizing their impact on lives and livelihoods.

HOW WE WORK

We work on holistic solutions that change systems and have a framework to help us achieve our aims:

Analyze the root causes of a poverty and vulnerability

Define the change at scale we need to make

Develop activities along three complementary paths: Demonstrate, Learn and Inspire.

Demonstrate that our solutions are sustainable in the real world

that our solutions are sustainable in the real world Learn by capturing evidence and adapting our approach

by capturing evidence and adapting our approach Inspire wider support to multiply our impact.

OUR ORGANISATION

Practical Action is an unconventional, multi-disciplinary change-making organization

A highly innovative community development charity operating in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Practical Action community projects use ingenious ideas to design, test, refine and prove new ways to overcome poverty and disadvantage and then ‘open-source’ knowledge of what works so that it can be implemented at a greater scale by others.

A world-class consulting operation that helps socially responsible business, government policy makers and other development organizations. This draws on learnings from our own development work as well as the combined brainpower of a roster of over 2,000 expert consultants. Practical Action Consulting helps to extend the reach of our influence by providing the best advice to others, whose work can make a bigger difference.

A well respected specialist development publisher. Practical Action Publishing brings together development practitioners, researchers and thought leaders to create publications that stimulate discussion, strengthen peoples’ capabilities and inspire sustainable change.

PRACTICAL ACTION IN EAST AFRICA

In East Africa, Practical Action has a long history of addressing systemic barriers that prevent people from accessing energy that transforms their lives, helping communities and government makes cities healthier and safer, making agriculture and markets work better for small holder farmers and supporting communities and government to become more resilient.

We use a mix of programming with communities and consultancy services with shapers of policy and practice to achieve our aims in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

ABOUT THE ROLE

As a member of the Technical & Consulting Unit, the role is responsible for running the day to day administrative and financial tasks of the unit, focusing on contract management, financial planning and reporting and working with the broader finance team on analysis particular to the income generated from external and internal consultancies by the unit.

The T&C Unit is responsible for the delivery of technical assistance externally and internally as well as the provision of thought leadership across all of Practical Action’s thematic areas. The role will be expected to work with members of the team on cost recovery models to maximize efficiency in spend across the organization.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Leadership and Strategic Alignment

Support the budgeting and forecasting process for the RCO’s strategic business plan (SBP) and provide data for analysis specifically on income generated from consulting and technical advice

Support routine quarterly and annual reporting against the SBP and the preparation of financial sections.

Provide financial data and analysis to feed into business development processes.

Ensure full cost recovery for all PAC staff and determine and implement cost saving strategies

Work with award management on the consultancy contacts and compliance management, including due diligence processes and award close out

Delivering Quality

Specific financial accountabilities within the role include:

Preparing and tracking invoices for assignments and following up to ensure income is received and recognized within the system.

Reviewing the Unit’s financial monthly budget holder reports and working with the head of unit on providing budget notes.

Support the team in accounting and reconciling expenses for work floats taken. Preparing account accruals whenever necessary.

Submitting the unit timesheets to finance.

Assist in booking statutory deductions online.

Ensure floats are cleared promptly.

Working with finance on planning and tracking of recoveries.

Support the finance team members as may be delegated from time to time; performing reconciliations, reviewing internal finance documents, making internal control recommendations and closing matters as needed.

Provide technical financial input to the Unit’s long term and short term consultancy assignment

Supporting the finance team during audits to ensure that the engagements run smoothly

Backstopping some members of the finance team during leave.

Administrative accountabilities within the role include:

Managing general correspondences on behalf of Technical & Consulting Unit

Preparing minutes of meetings relating to the Unit if and when required

Handles training and workshops logistics for the Unit

Accurate filing of project documents and correspondence

Support development of ToRs and staffing needs for projects/consultancies

In line with Practical Action’s policies, liaise with relevant staff in admin to arrange travel, accommodation and administrative needs as required to carry out particular assignments

Work with procurement on ensuring policy adherence in Countries where Practical Action does not have a physical presence and consultancy contracts are being implemented. Especially as it extends to staff safety and security

Provides input to proposal development process

In liaison with People and Administration Unit, draft consultancy contracts in compliance with prescribed templates and track contract implementation.

Review and track Inter Office MOUs and MOUs signed on behalf of the Unit.

Conduct due diligence on Technical & Consulting Unit suppliers while ensuring that they are added to the preferred suppliers list.

Maintain Practical Action Consulting database of associate consultants

PERSON PROFILE

To be successful in the role, the ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Experience & Knowledge

Extensive experience in project management, multi-donor financial accounting and local and/or international financial working knowledge. Experience in accounting for short-term consulting assignments and managing annual external audits with the auditors is required.

Essential

Graduate in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance or related field.

Qualifications in accounting i.e. CPA or ACCA.

At least two (2) years’ experience in a similar position.

Excellent administrative skills

Good inter-personal skills and ability to work in a team

Ability to organize multiple tasks and prioritize appropriately

Ability to handle confidential information in a discreet and professional manner

Practical experience in the use of the Internet, email and MS Office applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Time management skills.

Fluency in other languages and local languages in Kenya.

Existing strong relationships and networks within the geographic area.

Post-graduate degree in relevant subject.

Experience in working in remote areas and with refugee communities

Desirable

Commitment to development principles and Practical Action’s vision, mission and ambition.

Experience working with the SUN system

A flair for figures and analysis

Previous experience in short term or long term consultancy assignments

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications, including an updated CV with a cover letter via email to: recruitment@practicalaction.or.ke not later than 7th May 2021 indicating Finance & Admin Assistant on the email subject line.

At Practical Action, we treat all applications for employment on their merits and do not take into consideration any factors that are not relevant to the job such as disability, race, age, religion, gender, gender reassignment or sexual orientation.

We are committed to safeguarding and protecting children and vulnerable adults and as such candidates will be subject to pre-employment checks.

The successful applicant must have the pre-existing right to both live and work in Kenya.