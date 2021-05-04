FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION ACCOUNTANT (REF: CAK/ ACCNT/2021)
Deadline: Friday, May 7, 2021 – 23:59
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of Society final accounts, Trial Balance, Balance sheets etc; and ensure production of accurate financial reports;
- Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets and ensuring adequate budgetary controls are in place;
- Ensure timely collection of debt through timely follow-up;
- Developing a robust financial management framework for CAK;
- Conducting reviews/evaluations for cost reductions on various vote heads;
- To liaise with internal /External Auditors on audit Controls and act on management letters;
- Management of staff payrolls;
- Ensuring the CAK assets and liabilities are recorded correctly and safeguarded;
- Keeping and managing debtors and creditors records;
- Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment;
- Ensuring that accounts and reconciliation are done on a monthly basis and adherence to specific deadlines; and
- Approving payments made by CAK;
- Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- A holder of a Business-related degree or its equivalent from a recognised university and CPA (K) or ACCA or, Bachelor’s Degree and CPA (K) or its equivalent or, CPA (K)
- Satisfactorily served as an Accountant in the Society or a comparable position with similar responsibilities a busy organization for a minimum period of 3 years.
- Have demonstrated high financial management capability and Investment.
- Have good knowledge of Accounting Tools
Skills and Personal Attributes
- High financial management capability.
- Judgment and decision-making ability
- Strong analytical, financial reporting, and presentation skills with the ability to present complex issues clearly and concisely
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- High leadership and administrative capacity
- Ability to plan and execute tasks with minimal supervision
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good IT skills and Proficient in Microsoft office suite
How to Apply