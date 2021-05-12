Finance and Accounts Manager
Qualification
ACADEMIC
- BACHELOR- ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE
- MASTERS- ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE
INTEGRITY
- Fulfil the requirements of Chapter of the Constitution
PROF
- Member of Institute of Certified Public Accoutants of Kenya
SKILLS
- Demonstrated results in work performance;
- Strategic thinking;
- Analytical skills;
- Strong communication and reporting skills;
- Strong managerial skills and ability to lead teams;
- Mentoring, coaching and leadership skills;
- Team player
- Interpersonal and negotiation skills and
- Have attended management course lasting not less four (4) weeks from a recognized Institution; (vi) Proficiency in computer applications;
Job Responsibilities
Responsibility Description
1. Providing overall Leadership supervision and guidance on all activities within the department;
2. Preparing management and statutory reports including final accounts; develop financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls;
3. Overseeing the processing of funding arrangements for Council operations; ensure compliance with government, statutory, professional and Council financial policies, regulations, procedures and standards;
4. Authorize payments as per the mandate;
5. Preparing and execute medium term and annual budgets for the division and the Council;
6. Providing staff with positive leadership, training and development; and setting targets for the staff; evaluate achievements.
7. Implementing legislation on tax matters;
8. Interpreting regulations of CLE to financial controls and management; coordinating preparation of budgets based on work plans;
9. Ensuring provision of accurate timely reliable financial information; timely submission of annual financial statements of accounts;
10. Interpretation of financial policies for sound accounting principles; practices and control and management of corporate tax, vat and other statutory deductions;
11. Developing a revenue collection system and ensure implementation and continual improvement in line with the council financial requirements and the financial market at large;
12. Developing an investment policy and ensure its implementation;13. Liaising with banks regarding fees collection accounts and bank reconciliation;
14. Coordinating the preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports;
15. Managing cash flow and oversee the treasury function;
16. Adopting best practices in finance department; monitor and evaluate performance of systems in the department;
17. Coordinating preparation and execution of medium term and annual budgets for the department and the council; and
18. Ensuring timely preparation and submission of accurate revenue reports coordinate responses to audit queries and implementation of the audit recommendations.
How To Apply
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>