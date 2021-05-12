Finance and Accounts Manager

Qualification



ACADEMIC

BACHELOR- ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE

MASTERS- ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE

INTEGRITY

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter of the Constitution

PROF

Member of Institute of Certified Public Accoutants of Kenya

SKILLS

Demonstrated results in work performance;

Strategic thinking;

Analytical skills;

Strong communication and reporting skills;

Strong managerial skills and ability to lead teams;

Mentoring, coaching and leadership skills;

Team player

Interpersonal and negotiation skills and

Have attended management course lasting not less four (4) weeks from a recognized Institution; (vi) Proficiency in computer applications;

Job Responsibilities

Responsibility Description

1. Providing overall Leadership supervision and guidance on all activities within the department;

2. Preparing management and statutory reports including final accounts; develop financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls;

3. Overseeing the processing of funding arrangements for Council operations; ensure compliance with government, statutory, professional and Council financial policies, regulations, procedures and standards;

4. Authorize payments as per the mandate;

5. Preparing and execute medium term and annual budgets for the division and the Council;

6. Providing staff with positive leadership, training and development; and setting targets for the staff; evaluate achievements.

7. Implementing legislation on tax matters;

8. Interpreting regulations of CLE to financial controls and management; coordinating preparation of budgets based on work plans;

9. Ensuring provision of accurate timely reliable financial information; timely submission of annual financial statements of accounts;

10. Interpretation of financial policies for sound accounting principles; practices and control and management of corporate tax, vat and other statutory deductions;

11. Developing a revenue collection system and ensure implementation and continual improvement in line with the council financial requirements and the financial market at large;

12. Developing an investment policy and ensure its implementation;13. Liaising with banks regarding fees collection accounts and bank reconciliation;

14. Coordinating the preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports;

15. Managing cash flow and oversee the treasury function;

16. Adopting best practices in finance department; monitor and evaluate performance of systems in the department;

17. Coordinating preparation and execution of medium term and annual budgets for the department and the council; and

18. Ensuring timely preparation and submission of accurate revenue reports coordinate responses to audit queries and implementation of the audit recommendations.

How To Apply

Click here to Apply