Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Daughter, June Ruto, is set to wed her Nigerian fiance Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, today, the 27th day of May 2021.

The ceremony will be an invite-only affair with guests being informed that an invitation card only admits one.

As is customary with African weddings the families of the parents of the couple issued the invites.

“The families of William and Rachel and the late Eugene and Franca Ezenagu request the pleasure of your company at the celebration of the marriage of their beloved children,” the card read in part.

The event will be held in the Karen vicinity from 11:30 a.m. with an adult reception to follow at the same venue.

The ceremony comes hot on the heels of a dowry ceremony earlier in May 2021 that saw the deputy president play host to his Nigerian in-laws.

The glamourous engagement part saw the merging of two cultures, the Kalenjin community and their counterparts from Nigeria – the Igbos.

