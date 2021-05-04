Closing date: May 8, 2021

Post: Field Technical Assistant

Location: Kenya

Contract Period: Consultancy for 7 months

Traidcraft Exchange is an international development charity which uses the power of trade to bring about lasting solutions to poverty. It runs development programmes in South Asia and Africa, works directly with businesses to improve their supply chains and does advocacy and campaigning in the UK to promote justice and fairness in international trade.

The purpose of the short-term contract is to provide support an ongoing project in Meru. The project aims to economically empower and improve the sustainable livelihoods of 1590 women and 530 men smallholder vegetable farmers in Buuri sub-county, Meru, Kenya.

Closing date for applications:8th May 2021. **

Provisional date for interviews: 12th May 2021.

Start date: Latest 1st June 2021.

Job Description

Project Implementation

· Facilitate the transfer of agricultural skills, technology, and innovations to the community for efficient production of potato, bulb onions, carrots, and Traditional African Vegetables value chain.

· Facilitate organization development of farmer groups and community-based organizations (CBOs) through training and coaching.

· Facilitate sale of farmers target commodities, potato, bulb onions, carrots, and Traditional African Vegetables.

· Organize business meetings between farmers and buyers (buyer-seller forum).

· Facilitate access to market, business development services and financial services for farmers groups and CBOs.

· Submit weekly and monthly financial and narrative reports to the project manager in required format.

· Undertake regular market assessments to establish business relationships with buyers in and out of Meru and disseminate market information to farmers.

Project Financial management and administration

· Responsible for financial resources of project in compliance with financial management and accounting standards, including requisition and accounting for project funds and monthly financial reporting in the required formats.

Partners and stakeholders’ management

· Establishing good relationships with the local authorities in Buuri sub-county, and with all other stakeholders of the project.

Monitoring Evaluation and Learning

Collect quality monitoring data in forms required as guided by project manager

You will be:

· An excellent communicator in Kiswahili and English (verbal and written).

· Ability to communicate in the local language -Kimeru/Kikuyu.**

· A team player with the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

· A person of integrity in dealing with organisational resources.

· Process orientated and proactive, able to sensitively and inclusively lead and deliver on numerous goals, objectives, and results.

· An excellent trainer/facilitator, good listener

· Be willing to reside in the project area and travel to project sites.

· Able to ride a motorbike.

You will have:

· A minimum diploma in agriculture, horticulture, agribusiness, agricultural economics, or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· At least 2 years’ experience in working with farmers in agriculture production, marketing of agriculture produce and farmer organisation.

· Report writing skills.

· Experience in adult training approaches

· Good planning and time management skills

· Experience in the use of computers, including word, outlook and excel.

· You may have:

· An understanding of gender mainstreaming for supporting the effective empowerment of women and their participation in economic activities.

Traidcraft is a Christian response to poverty. We welcome applicants from all faiths or none, but it is important that all staff members understand and sympathise with the Christian vision, ethos and culture of Traidcraft. It is not an occupational requirement that a practising Christian is needed for this role

Terms of Reference

Sustainable Agriculture & Women’s Advancement: Improving Livelihoods and Establishing Women led Enterprises with Smallholder Farmers in Meru County Kenya (SAWA)- Farmers’ database (profile and training data entry)

1. Introduction

Traidcraft Exchange (TX)is implementing a three-year project titled, Sustainable Agriculture & Women’s Advancement: Improving Livelihoods and Establishing Women led Enterprises with Smallholder Farmers in Meru County Kenya (SAWA**).**

The project is in the final year and Traidcraft plans to undertake data to assess the project achievement and impact. This Terms of References serves as an agreement between Traidcraft Exchange and the enumerators who will be assigned data entry work in the Meru county.

2. The Organisations

Traidcraft Exchange is the UK’s only development charity specialising in making trade work for the poor by working to enable poor producers in Africa and Asia to grow their businesses, find markets, and engage effectively in trade. Traidcraft’s mission is to fight poverty through trade, practising and promoting approaches to trade that help poor people in developing countries transform their lives. Established in 1979 as a Christian response to poverty, we combine a trading company and a development charity – Traidcraft Exchange. We build lasting relationships with producers, support people to trade out of poverty and work to bring about trade justice.

3. About the project

Sustainable Agriculture & Women’s Advancement (SAWA) Project is a three-year project (September 2018- August 2021) being implemented by Traidcraft Exchange in partnership with Farm Concern International in Meru with funding from UK government, as well as donations from individuals in UK. The project aims to improve the sustainable livelihoods of 2120 smallholder farmers in Meru, Kenya. SAWA project will economically empower and improve the sustainable livelihoods of 1590 women and 530 men smallholder vegetable farmers in Buuri sub-county, Meru, Kenya. There will be a 50% increase in annual net income from sales of targeted crops. SAWA will adapt the Commercial Village Model to promote women’s entrepreneurship through collective organization, improved business skills and links with private sector and government stakeholders.

Impact: Reduced household poverty and sustainable livelihoods for smallholder horticulture farmers, particularly women in Meru County, Kenya.

Outcome: Improved economic empowerment and sustainable livelihoods of 1,590 women (30% from Female Headed Households and 70% from Male Headed Households) and 530 men smallholder vegetable farmers in Timau, Kisima, Kirua and Ruiri wards of Buuri sub-county, Meru County, Kenya.

4. Purpose of the assignment

The purpose of this assignment is to do data entry for project beneficiaries and trainings conducted in the projection location.

5. Outputs and deliverables of this agreement

· Ensure data entry for 1696 beneficiaries.

· Ensure 600 trainings conducted are entered.

You will be required to have your personal CV

6. Timeline

This assignment is expected to last for 5 days (including travel time) and shall commence on 22nd April 2021 to 3rd May 2021

7. Confidentiality

Unless Traidcraft Exchange notifies the data collection supervisor otherwise, all documents and information received by the you during, or in connection, with the performance of this agreement from Traidcraft Exchange, the project or any persons employed by them shall be held in confidence. Such documents and information shall not be disclosed to any other person without the permission of Traidcraft Exchange unless a duty to disclose to that person is imposed under statute or by court order. Any report or tools executed under this contract and all data and information collected during this contract will be the property of Traidcraft Exchange and its client(s): it cannot be used by anyone else, not even by the consultant(s) who prepared it, except with Traidcraft Exchange’s specific approval.

8. Requirement and task management

· Skills and experience of using MS. Excel.

· You will be required to work from Traidcraft office in Meru town where you will report at 9am as agreed with the Project Manager.

· You will use your personal laptop.

· For any guidance on the assignment and for any matter regarding this TOR and payment you will contact Project Manager, Damaris Kagwiria; Email: damaris.kagwiria@traidcraft.org; Tel: +254725868789

9. Remuneration

a) Transport cost using PSV to Meru office will be reimbursed. A receipt for PSV vehicle will be required for reimbursement is made (not more 300 per day).

b) Traidcraft will also pay facilitation fee of Ksh.6,500 in total amount.

Payment schedule

100%

Upon completion and varication of data entered

10. Data collection tool management **

Authorized to sign on behalf of the data entry clerk.

