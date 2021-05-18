Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Laikipia Woman representative, Cate Waruguru‘s husband, Peter Waweru, has claimed that senior female politicians are the ones destroying their marriage after he rejected their overtures.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Waweru, who owns a clearing and forwarding firm in Mombasa, said that a female politician he rejected was behind the fake news shared on social media.

“There is a female politician who was pursuing me but failed terribly, so they are using this story to fight Cate and her political position,” Waweru said.

Waweru also admitted that he had divorced Zipporah Njoki and said his new wife is Cate Waruguru.

“She is my ex-wife and we are in the process of divorcing.

“Cate is no longer my girlfriend and that nonsense of we are cohabiting should stop.

“Those are allegations,” he said.

“Cate is my wife and people should stop saying we are dating or whatever they say.

“She is my wife and we live together. I have even done the first part of dowry payment ‘kuhanda ithigi’ to prove she is my wife,” he added.

