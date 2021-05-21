Friday, May 21, 2021 – Kisumu County government has declared a red alert in all hospitals in the country following a sharp rise in Coronavirus infections.

This week, Kisumu recorded the highest infections, overtaking Nairobi and Mombasa.

At the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Covid-19 isolation centre, chief executive Dr. George Rae, said on Thursday that they were experiencing space and oxygen constraints.

There were 20 Covid-19 patients at the hospital yesterday.

“We have a 100-bed isolation centre just near Kondele police station, but due to the ongoing construction here (the main hospital), we have been forced to move some of the patients there,” he said.

County Public Health director Dr. Richard Onkware said the India strain, which has been reported Kisumu remains the main concern.

The Indian strain arrived in the country two weeks ago after 5 Indians working in Kisumu tested positive for the deadly strain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST