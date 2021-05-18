Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – A family is searching for two girls from Komarocks Estate in Nairobi who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on 7th May this month.

The missing girls happen to be nieces.

According to posters circulating online, one of the missing girls is a student at Loreto Girls in Kiambu while the other is a pupil at St Teresa’s girls in Nyeri.

A report about the missing girls was made at Masimba police post in Kayole but cops are yet to make any progress, two weeks after their mysterious disappearance.

If you happen to see them, please report to the nearest police station or call the phone numbers provided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST