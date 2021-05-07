Friday, May 7, 2021 – A man has taken to social media and exposed a rogue Boda Boda rider from Western who is ‘domesticating’ their 15-year-old girl.

The girl reportedly escaped from her parents’ home in Kasarani, Nairobi last weekend at night and travelled to Kisumu to live with the 31-year-old rider identified as Victor Otieno alias Oti.

The girl has switched off her phones and according to one of her family members, the matter has already been reported to the police.

Bodaboda riders have been blamed for the rise in teenage pregnancies.

The rogue riders target naïve high school girls and lure them with money and free rides.

Here are photos of Oti and the missing girl whom he has ‘domesticated’

The Kenyan DAILY POST