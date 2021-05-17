Monday, May 17, 2021 – Controversial city pastor, Peter Manyuru of Jesus Teaching Ministries (JTM), is exploiting his brainwashed congregants and milking them dry by selling anointed oil to them.

At Manyuru’s church that is located outside Kahawa House on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, every ‘prophetic tool’ comes with a price.

If you want an ‘anointed’ pen, you have to part with 50 bob while ‘anointed’ stickers go for 100 bob.

For anointed oil, you have to dig deeper into your pockets.

Manyuru sells ‘anointed oil’ that is packaged in tiny transparent bottles.

The oil, which he claims performs instant miracles, goes for Ksh 1000.

The rogue pastor is making a killing since the oil sells like hotcakes.

He instructs his brainless followers to drink the oil or put it in food to get instant miracles.

Some of his brainwashed congregants even drink the so-called anointed oil when they get sick instead of going to the hospital.

Manyuru targets illiterate Kenyans especially house-helps.

Here are some revelations concerning the notorious pastor who owns Nairobi Aviation College, that was once put in the spotlight for selling fake diplomas

