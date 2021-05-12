Bring your possibility to life! Define your career with us

Accountability:

(Company/Customer)

Service Delivery Management: 70%

Facilities Repair and Maintenance

Attend to facilities (UPSes, HVAC, Gensets, Inverters, Lifts, electric fences, fire suppression systems etc) calls and requests raised from various users across the bank within SLA ensuring minimal disruption to normal business operations and keeping all the stakeholders constantly informed of progress at every stage of progress. Maintain a failure log for all reported faults vis a vis the equipment and associated rectification costs incurred

Offer on-phone user support on lighter issues such as trouble shooting and contractor liaison for reported faults.

Maintain up to date preventive maintenance plans for various facilities/sites. Coordinate with respective vendors for PM to be carried out on schedule. Log any arising issues from PM exercises in a tracker and follow to closure

Coordinate EMI exercises for various sites/facilities as per statutory requirements or as needed. Analyze the reports and log any identified issues. Follow all to closure.

Attend to all HD logged calls in a timely manner. Target 100% closure within SLA

Foster good working relationship with various property managers at various bank sites. Offer support in addressing all facilities and premises related issued raised by the property managers at various sites including Westend, Eagle House, Queensway, Absa Plaza Loita, Diani Cottages, BBK Sports Club and G4S at supplies complex MSA road

Contractual Services Maintenance Management

Manage 3rd party relationships for contracted services ensuring service delivery as per the contractual obligations are met. Monitor performance of all contract arrangements in place and provide constant feedback and where applicable MI both ways. Ensure acceptable E2E service levels as per the stated KPI protecting best interests of the bank

Ensure quality supply of maintenance services as contracted and within contractual schedule including maintenance services on UPSes, Aircons, Generators, Lifts, etc. Keep a schedule detailing service type, vendor and timelines

Electro-Mechanical Support for Critical Sites/Data Centers

Attend to all electro-mechanical facilities support for data centers and critical sites including contract-based routine maintenance services, new installations and engineering resilience. Scoped sites include Westend, Ngong Data Recovery Site, Bishops Gate Data Centre and BCM site. Manage all facilities contracts related to data centres and critical sites

Attend to servicefirst logged calls. Monitor and keep the system up to date with latest updates

Maintain liason with IT on any arising issues related to data centres and critical sites and their associated environments. Observe the set data centre access protocols at all times

Facilities Management Support to Associate Entities

First Assurance Kenya(FAK) – Support FAK in delivery of branch network strategy including: Prepare facilities BQs, analyze tenders and offer technical recommendations. On site job supervision Attend to any technical issue originating from FA

Support FAK in delivery of branch network strategy including: Bank Accommodated Staff & Expatriates Residences – Attend to any facilities issues raised by users on site. Includes maintenance of all items enjoyed by the staff within their package. For installations including generators, inverters, general electrical works and electric fences: Carry out site survey, prepare BQs, analyze tenders and offer technical recommendations, on-site work supervision and handover

Attend to any facilities issues raised by users on site. Includes maintenance of all items enjoyed by the staff within their package. For installations including generators, inverters, general electrical works and electric fences: Absa Pension Fund – Act as a liaison on all facility management issues with property managers ensuring arising issues are addressed in a timely manner and at reasonable cost. Attend to any issues raised by Absa Pension Services (APS). For new installations support in: Carry out site survey, prepare BQs, analyze tenders and offer technical recommendations, on-site work supervision and handover

Act as a liaison on all facility management issues with property managers ensuring arising issues are addressed in a timely manner and at reasonable cost. Attend to any issues raised by Absa Pension Services (APS). For new installations support in:

Projects and General Facilities Management Best Practice

Conduct site visits to Branches/Head office Departments to take details of proposed works to help in preparation of scope of works and working drawings

Carry out discussions with contractors on proposals for new equipment and repair works to ensure that high quality is achieved at minimum costs

Analyze tenders received through consultants/ procurement and recommend approval/award of works to the most competitive contractor

Supervise on-going repair and construction works by regularly visiting the sites allocated to ensure contractor is: Following agreed specifications Achieving quality workmanship Adhering to Bank’s approved design guidelines On-schedule and there are no delays



Accountability: Customer Service 10%

Seek to attend to facilities requests within set SLAs

Keep clients posted on with updates on progress for queries raised

Conduct regular user and site visits for assessment of ongoing works to ensure quality and integrity of electro-mechanical installations

Proactively advising the business on power interruptions, planned maintenance and service on equipment to ensure business continuity with little or no interruption to BAU operations

Accountability: (Colleague) Team & Self Development 10%

Champion the development and embedding of best practice models within the team

Contribute to team spirit and team morale, bearing in mind the particular demands placed on colleagues during the periods of leave.

Hold service review meeting with other team members to enhance team spirit and proactively participate in other departmental meetings

Put leave plan in place and adhere to mandatory leave requirements as per HR leave policy

Accountability:

Planning and Controls 10%

Hold and manage a live record of inventory of bank facilities. Mainly generators, ACs, UPSes, inverters and ATMs

Keep record of all newly acquired assets and monitor movement of assets

Provision of proper contractors/ consultants details to branch official to ensure proper identification before access is given

Maintain up to date PM schedule for all critical sites

Manage risk and control effectively by applying applicable risk frameworks and embedding a positive risk culture.

Deliver Green Audits/RCSAs and ensure timely closure of all issues raised

Ensure a Green RAG status on ACM capture and upload month on month

Records Management should be done in line with the existing policies

Technical Skills and Competencies

Electromechanical Engineering

Ability to interpret drawings and contract documents

Organizational skill

Communication skills

Report writing/presentation skills

Leadership skills

Knowledge, Expertise and Experience

Knowledge of the bank’s products services and policies and or other specialist knowledge required to undertake the role:

– Clear understanding of Bank’s premises design guidelines, security requirements and Bank’s operational standards.

– Knowledge of procurement and sourcing of reliable service providers.

– In-depth understanding of Health and Safety regulations.

– Clear understanding of tendering procedures.

Other requirements specific to the role:

– Knowledge of Local Authority Building Act and regulations

– Knowledge of Law of Contract

– PC Skills

Training likely to assist effectiveness in the role and may have been completed prior to undertaking this role:

1) Professional Training being offered at Public Universities e.g. Degree in Engineering

EXTENSION FOR EVALUATION PURPOSES Experience:

a) Preparation of technical/assessment reports

b) Tender opening, analyzing and preparation of reports.

c) Preparation of cost estimates for various projects in the area of jurisdiction.

2) On the job training.

Mental Demands / Judgment and Initiative:

Job holder is expected to hold meetings with consultants/contractors and ensure that they clearly understand bank’s position as regards to design, budget and time scales.

Job holder is expected to visit Branches /sites to either take details of work required or attend site meetings.

Job holder is required to analyze and give recommendations on tenders/ quotations received.

Communications:Staff in own areas 30%

– Regular updates communication with Facilities manager /Head of Department after site meetings, service contracts review meeting and briefs on ongoing works

– Daily oral consultations with colleagues at the department to share experience

Internal customers 40%

– Answering of queries from Branches and other Head Office departments

– Daily responses to emails from Branches and Head Office departments

– Attend internal meetings as a representation of facilities team called to plan for changes, renovations and construction affecting bank premises.

External Customers 30%

– Periodic service contract review meetings

– Answering daily phone calls from external customers

– site meetings before equipment installations and commissioning.

Effort and Environment:

Job involves extensive travel across Kenya where BBK’s Facilities Management has responsibilities and role holder needs to have ability to work for long hours and at the same time make independent decisions aimed at giving solutions to issues on the ground.

Education

Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC): Business, Commerce and Management Studies (Required)

