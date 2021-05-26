Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Gatundu South MP and People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Moses Kuria has left Kenyans guessing after he went mute on Deputy President William Ruto moments after withdrawing from the upcoming Kiambaa by-election in favour of UDA candidate.

Kuria was conspicuously missing during a meeting between Ruto and Raymond Kuria.

Raymond was a PEP candidate for the upcoming Kiambaa by-election before Moses Kuria and the DP agreed to field UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku.

On Tuesday, Raymond and a team from Kiambaa Constituency met the DP at his home in Karen without Moses Kuria.

Last week, Juja MP-elect George Koimburi met with the DP without the company of Kuria, who is his party boss.

Koimburi got a landslide win in the Juja by-election on the PEP party. The legislator was credited with the triumph as he led the Juja election.

When contacted to explain his action, Kuria declined to comment but acknowledged that he has a problem with some people around Ruto.

