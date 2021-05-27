Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest daughter, June, has finally said ‘I Do’ to the love of her life, Alexandar Ezenagu, in an invite-only wedding held in DP’s Karen residence.

Ruto’s close political friends led by Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor Stephen Sang, Caleb Kositany, Millicent Omanga, and Alice Wahome were among those in attendance.

All the guests rocked their favourite attires to the wedding and judging from the photos doing rounds on social media, it was like a fashion competition.

The guests were arranged in two rows and separated by a well-polished glass-like aisle covered by white and purple roses.

Here are photos from the memorable wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.