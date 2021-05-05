Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – A notorious fraudster identified as Patrick Olinda Aswani has defrauded innocent Kenyans millions of shillings through a bogus car import company called Autobiz solutions.

A disgruntled Kenyan reached out to this site after the merciless conman defrauded him and his nephew Ksh 800,000 by pretending that he was in a position to import a car for them.

Olinda has been taking them round in circles since last year after he obtained the money.

He had promised to deliver the car in 6 weeks but he has not honoured his promise to date.

He brags that he is untouchable because he is well connected with rogue police officers and detectives.

He has been arrested before for defrauding other Kenyans but keeps bribing his way out.

Last year, he appeared in court after he was accused of conning a car buyer Sh 3.8 Million.

He has so many pending cases in court.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST