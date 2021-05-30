Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Title: Executive Assistant/ PA

Industry: International School

Location: Nairobi

Fixed Term Contract: 3 months

Responsibilities

To act as the school Head’s Personal Assistant (PA) by managing the diary and provide confidential secretarial and administrative duties.

To act as ‘front of House’ coming into contact with a wide range of adults and pupils, provide a warm welcome to visitors and other contacts whilst operating at the highest professional standards.

To act as Registrar on conversion of Admissions ‘prospective to current’ ensuring the smooth registration of all application forms, creating and maintaining files for pupils, and distributing the information packages prior to pupils and their parents entering the school.

To engage in a pro-active marketing capacity in collaboration with the Head Teacher and Director of Communications when required. Additional collaboration with the Administrative/Marketing Consultant will be required.

Qualifications

Hold a Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Bachelor’s degree in Business/ Education/ Psychology or related field of study.

Must have 10+ years’ experience in administration, supporting Senior Managers managing a busy diary with multiple pressing deadlines.

Experience of working in British Curriculum Schools is desirable.

Possess the desire to be fully involved in all aspects of the life of a leading preparatory school.

Demonstrate ability to be pro-active as a part of the School team spirit, sharing synergies with the marketing and admissions team.

Be able to build good relationships with pupils, parents and families, as well as colleagues.

Ability to use initiative, show flexibility and be adaptable to the changing demands of the school.

Be punctual and use time appropriately.

Be a good communicator with adults and children, with a high level of spoken and written English.

Be experienced in using ICT as a tool for research and for communication.

Present a clean Certificate of Good Conduct or International Child Protection Certificate (ICPC).

Ability to Safeguard and promote the welfare of the pupils.

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Executive Assistant) to recruiterkenya@gmail.com before Friday 4th June 2021.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV and availability to start.