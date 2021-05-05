(RBA/4/3/4/2021/02)

Closing Date: 18/05/2021

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Business Management/Administration, Public Relations, Secretarial studies or equivalent from a recognized University;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili language or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institution;

At least one (1) year relevant work experience;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Key Responsibilities

KRA 1: Board Matters

Ensuring that Board members itinerary and logistics to meetings are well planned;

Ensuring security of the Chairman’s office equipment, documents and records.

KRA 2: Operations

Providing a point of contact for employees, stakeholders and customers and managing office protocol and etiquette;

Ensuring proper office layout, cleanliness, tidiness, maintenance and safe custody of office equipment and furniture;

Coordinating information flow and confidentiality;

Scheduling meetings and appointments and communicating to the concerned parties;

Coordinating the receipt of correspondence, delivery, filing and bring-ups;

Taking minutes of meetings and generating action points; and

Coordinating travel logistics for the Chief Executive Officer.

Guide, counsel and supervise interns and attachés deployed to the Executive Office

Terms of Offer

These positions offer a competitive remuneration package, excellent opportunity to make a contribution to the performance of the Authority.

RBA is an Equal opportunity employer, employer of choice, and all qualified Kenyans are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) is ISO 9001:2015 Certified

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit clearance certificates from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority – (Valid Tax compliance certificate).

Directorate of Criminal Investigations – (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board – (Compliance certificate, where applicable)

Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission – (Self-Declaration form)

Credit Reference Bureau – (Certificate of clearance or credit report)

RBA values diversity therefore youth, female candidates, persons with disability and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

